Protection In The Change Of The Language In Amendment One

OAK HILL, WV – Early Voting has began and election day is November the 6th. The language in the amendment is changing and you have the right to vote Yes for the change or No, ultimately the choice is yours.

The state of West Virginia is one of 43 states that ban abortion… State law prohibits abortion later than 22-weeks after a woman’s last menstrual period.

“This amendment isn’t about pro-life verses pro-choice. This Amendment is about actually taking away a constitutional right from West Virginians. Said Julie Warden, Spokesperson for Vote No Amendment One

“I would say that most West Virginians would claim to be pro life and all this does is stop tax payer funded abortions.” Said Austin Haynes, Vice Chairman of the Fayette County Republican executive Committee

Amendment one would add a section to the state constitution to say, “nothing in this Constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” In other words, If Roe v Wade were overturned, this amendment would ensure the state’s constitution could NOT be used to allow abortions… The group, Vote No on Amendment One believes the amendment is dangerous and would take away a woman’s ability to get safe and legal care.

“This is the first time in the state’s history that they’re actually trying to take away a right from West Virginians and we can agree that simply goes to far. Said Warden

In 1977, the hyde amendment was enacted, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if there is a risk of life. The senate rejected changes to the amendment

“Putting our personal health care decision in the hands of the government, it doesn’t offer any protection for victims of rape, incest or if a womens’ health of life is at risk.” Said Warden

“I think it would revert back to an old section of the code 9-2-11 that would put in these protections for rape, incest or life of the mother.” Said Haynes

Fifteen republican state legislators sponsored the amendment in the legislature — and in February, the senate voted to pass the amendment. All 22 republican senators voted yes — of the 12 democratic senators, 3 voted yes and nine voted no.

“Just make sure to read the wording carefully and figure out what you’re voting on. If you’re pro-life this is an amendment you should vote for.” Said Haynes