Protecting Yourself From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Many people rely on portable generators and use fuel burning appliances during periods of severely cold weather during the winter season.

When using these appliances it’s important to make sure they are being used safely. Carbon monoxide is present in the engine exhaust fumes. Which can be very dangerous because carbon monoxide has no smell or taste. It is the most common danger from improper use of portable generators and other fuel burning appliances.

Captain Ernest Parsons of Station 1 Beckley Fire department tells us why it is important to have a carbon monoxide detector in the home.

“You should have a carbon monoxide detector in your home or a alarm. They need to be battery back up or battery operated, battery back up if they’re wired directly to your home power. That way if the power goes off there’s a battery back up for you. They need to be century located, somewhere at least Whalen they sound the alarm, they can wake you up.” Said Captain Parsons

Carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms appear as flu like symptoms. Headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and other symptoms. If you have any of these symptoms call 9-1-1 or make an appointment with your primary care physician.

If you don’t have a carbon monoxide detector in the home, you should get some because they’re just as important as smoke detectors.