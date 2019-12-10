Protecting your packages from porch pirates

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This is the season of giving and it also the season of stealing. During the holiday season porch pirates are busy at work.

“There always people this time of the year, you know this time of the year it is difficult. They will go and watch the mailman at times, wait for the package and then go right behind the deliver and take the package right off the porches,” said Post Master Michelle Foster.

More than 25 million Americans have their packages stolen right from their doorsteps by porch pirates each year.

“If you’re expecting a delivery you need to make sure you don’t want to leave your mail unintended in the mailbox or on your porch. There are other ways you can have your package delivered. We have package intercept where you can actually redirect the package while it is in transit. The other thing is you can go on UPS.com and do a costumer hold and you can request that package to be picked up at the post office instead of it being delivered that day,” explained Foster.

Tracking your package can be essential and when its time to choose your shipping details take a moment to choose the “signature required” option.

“Yes, that’s also available with your tracking, it tells you when it’s out for delivery and it tells you your estimated delivery time,” said Foster.

The post office also recommends sending your packages to secure locations. For example, have your package delivered on days you know you’re going to be home, send it to a neighbor or get it delivered to work.