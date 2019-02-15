Proposed line route announced for Bradley – Scarbro transmission line project

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Appalachian Power and its affiliate, AEP West Virginia Transmission Co. Inc., have proposed a route for the Bradley – Scarbro Transmission Line Project. Company representatives determined the route after a review of future land use, environmental impacts and input property owners shared during a community open house in December.

“Information from open house attendees serves as our greatest tool in selecting a proposed line route,” said Ronn Robinson, external affairs manager for Appalachian Power. “The project team worked tirelessly to ensure the route selected minimizes impact on neighbors.”

The estimated $40 million investment includes rebuilding 8 miles of transmission line, upgrading two substations and retiring a substation. The project utilizes steel structures and a larger wire to reduce stress on the electric system.

The project begins at the Bradley Substation at the corner of Route 19 and Blue Circle Ranch Road in Raleigh County. The proposed line route travels north into Fayette County and continues along Route 19 for 8 miles before ending at a transmission structure west of a substation on Scarbro Road.

Most of the rebuild takes place in the existing right-of-way, except for a 3-mile diversion that jogs around the city of Mount Hope.

The project requires an approximate 100-foot right-of-way. The company plans to supplement existing easements and acquire new right-of-way where needed. Landowners along the proposed line route can expect information on next steps from Emerald Energy, Appalachian Power’s right-of-way representative on this project. Construction begins this fall and concludes in Summer 2021.

Visit AppalachianPower.com/Bradley-Scarbro for additional information, including an interactive map showing the line route.