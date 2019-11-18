Professional Bowler hosts a Bowling Clinic

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Professional bowler and Hall of Famer Walter Ray Williams Jr. hosted a bowling clinic at Leisure Lanes. He holds 47 PBA national titles and is the only player in history to win the USBC Masters & USBC Senior Masters twice.

Professional Bowler and Beckley native Summer Jasmine says its really exciting to have him here.” You usually don’t get to see professional athletes or get the hands-on tips, but in the bowling community you get to meet them and talk to them.”

Williams says he receives a lot of support when he visits smaller towns.”Smaller towns tend to be more receptive than bigger cities.”

The turn-out was so great that they had to schedule a second clinic later that day.