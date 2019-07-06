Produce Market Comes to Ansted

ANSTED, W.Va (WOAY) – The town of Ansted just recently finished building a shelter on Main Street for outdoor markets. And on Saturday, it was put to good use.

Green Acres Summersville opened up its first produce market in Ansted. This gave locals an opportunity to buy several different kinds of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“In this area, we have a lot of older people and they’re used to having gardens,” market volunteer Libby Lucas said. “They can’t do that now, not necessarily, so this is something that’s great for our area because you come here and as you can see he has a little bit of everything and each week will be bringing more and he’ll stay open more, the more that he sees it’s going to be busy.”

Green Acres Summersville will be setting up in Ansted on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.