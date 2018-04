A pro-cannabis rally will be taking place next weekend.

The West Virginia pro-cannabis rally will be on April 21st in several cities across the state.

The Register Herald reports that the events will include political leaders, personal testimonies, and musical performances.

The rallies locally will be held in Beckley from 11am to 2pm at James Word Memorial Park. If you would like more information, you can call 681-220-1875.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email