Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Education Private West Virginia college hires new president
EducationNewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Private West Virginia college hires new president

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 08, 2019, 10:40 am

1
0

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – A private West Virginia university has hired a new president.

Wheeling University says in a statement that Ginny Favede will become its 13th president. She has served as chairwoman of the university’s Board of Trustees since July.

She replaces Michael Mihalyo, who served a little over a year as president and was placed on leave in August.

Wheeling University cut more than half its academic programs this fall due to financial concerns. It will resume offering majors in biology, engineering science and English in January. The school also will reinstate five sports teams starting next fall.

Earlier this year, the school changed its name from Wheeling Jesuit University and ended its affiliation with the Jesuit order while maintaining its Roman Catholic identity.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X