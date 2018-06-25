Private island in Fayette County, West Virginia up for auction next month

SMITHERS, W.Va. (AP) — A private island in West Virginia is going on the auction block next month.

News outlets report the 17-acre Eastern Wheeler Island in the Kanawha River in Fayette County will be sold on July 19. The auction is taking place at Montgomery City Hall.

Demarcus Smith has owned the island since 1985. He bought it to restore a former World War II airstrip but had to abandon the work.

Smith says the island would be a great place for a private camp or a public campground or cabins. The island is eight miles from Kanawha Falls.

Joe R. Pyle Auction and Realty Service is in charge of the auction.