Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Princeton’s First Food Truck Frenzy Happening This Weekend
Local NewsNewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Princeton’s First Food Truck Frenzy Happening This Weekend

Anna SaundersBy Jun 24, 2019, 17:45 pm

11
0

PRINCETON, W.Va (WOAY) – Food Truck Frenzy is happening for the first time on Saturday at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

The festival will take place in the CMC parking lot and will feature local food trucks. The cost for tickets is $10, but if you get them before Saturday and $15 on the day of. 

Not only will the festival have plenty of food but also plenty of entertainment. The Chuck Mathena Center is bringing in big name bands like Hinder and Blue Oyster Cult. There will also be some local talent who will take the stage. 

“It’s really cool you know to have a few hometown people in here as well as these bigger names and I’m hoping everybody’s just gonna come enjoy and hear some great music and eat some great food,” CMC Executive Director Candace Wilson said. 

The Food Truck Frenzy starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and once you enter into the festival, no re-entry is allowed without paying for another ticket. There will be handicap parking in the lot, but there will be free parking across the street at the high school and at First Community Bank. 

Previous PostTexas Scout Troop Helps Local Church
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X