Princeton’s First Food Truck Frenzy Happening This Weekend

PRINCETON, W.Va (WOAY) – Food Truck Frenzy is happening for the first time on Saturday at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

The festival will take place in the CMC parking lot and will feature local food trucks. The cost for tickets is $10, but if you get them before Saturday and $15 on the day of.

Not only will the festival have plenty of food but also plenty of entertainment. The Chuck Mathena Center is bringing in big name bands like Hinder and Blue Oyster Cult. There will also be some local talent who will take the stage.

“It’s really cool you know to have a few hometown people in here as well as these bigger names and I’m hoping everybody’s just gonna come enjoy and hear some great music and eat some great food,” CMC Executive Director Candace Wilson said.

The Food Truck Frenzy starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and once you enter into the festival, no re-entry is allowed without paying for another ticket. There will be handicap parking in the lot, but there will be free parking across the street at the high school and at First Community Bank.