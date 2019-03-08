Princeton Woman Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Crimes

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- United States Attorney, Mike Stuart, announced that a Princeton woman pled guilty to federal gun crimes.

Kimberly Addair, 46, entered her guilty pleas to one count of making false or fictitious statements, and one count of disposing of firearms to a convicted felon. During Addairs’s plea hearing, it was established that on March 30, 2016, she made false and fictitious statements on a Department of Justice ATF Form by indicating she was the actual purchaser of firearms when in reality, she was purchasing the firearms for a convicted felon.

Addair had previously admitted to law enforcement officers that she purchased the firearms for another person that she knew was a convicted felon. She was prohibited from possessing any firearms according to federal law. One of the firearms purchased by Addair , was recovered in New Jersey in the possession of a convicted felon.

Addair now faces a sentence of up to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.