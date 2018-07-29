Princeton Wins the 2018 Mercer Cup

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays are your 2018 Mercer Cup champions after besting the Bluefield Blue Jays 6-5 in game one of their makeshift doubleheader today.

Last night’s game was suspended due to a power issue so the Rays hosted the Jays at 1:00 today and their regular schedule gamed was moved to a seven-inning matchup. The day started with the Jays ahead 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Blue Jays tied it up in the sixth inning 5-5, then the Rays retook the lead 6-5 in the bottom half off of a Bluefield error.

Princeton won game two of the doubleheader 8-5 and have now sit three games ahead of Bluefield in the East Divison standings. Bluefield leads the all-time Mercer Cup series 14-12-1.