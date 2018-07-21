Princeton Wins Series Against Kingsport

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays were in action Friday night against the Kingsport Mets for game three of their series. The Rays came into the game tied with the Bluefield Blue Jays for first place in the east division with a 19-10 record.

The game started off on a slow start with starters Nate Peden of Kingsport and Luis Moncada of Princeton combining for 12 strikeouts in the first five frames.

Kingsport would take a 2-0 lead in the 6th inning and it looked as if the Mets might take control of the game. However, the Mets would respond with late with a five-run eighth inning to take a 5-3 lead.

The Rays would hold on in the top of the ninth and win their 20th game of the season moving to 20-10 and holding on to a share of first place in the East Divison with the Bluefield Blue Jays. Princeton is back in action tomorrow in Elizabethton for a 6:00 showdown against the Twins.