Princeton VA Clinic to Relocate, Expand in Size & Services

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – As part of a continuing commitment to providing high quality, comprehensive VA health care to Veterans residing in the Mercer County service area, the Beckley VA Medical Center is relocating the Princeton VA Outpatient Clinic from its current location to a newer and larger facility less than a mile away.

Current patients will be seen beginning January 28, 2019, at the new location. The new clinic in Princeton was built specifically to deliver modern health care. Its state-of-the-art and customized design optimizes patient flow and safety, and offers the latest in medical equipment and technology. The clinic provides 6,700 square feet of available space, a 640 percent increase from the 900-square foot former location.

A steady demand for VA health care and access to same day services prompted the Beckley VAMC to relocate and expand the clinic space and services to best serve Veterans. The clinic will offer primary and preventive care, mental health care, selective lab and pharmacy capabilities, TeleHealth, and women’s health care.

“Healthcare access in highly rural areas is really hard on Veterans and their families,” said Beckley VA Medical Center Director Stacy Vasquez. “We are excited for this long overdue clinic to open and begin serving Veterans who deserve our best.”

It is located at 150 Court House Road, Suite 201 Princeton, WV 24901. Neighbors in the same building complex include Pita Pit, LabCorp, Salon Sublime, and Lendmark. It is adjacent to the Four Seasons Pharmacy parking lot. Elevator service is available to the clinic, which is located on the second floor. The site contains ample parking, including more handicapped spaces than the previous location. The new clinic phone number is 304-323-4020.

Current patients have been sent information via mail about transitioning their future appointments to the new location. Veterans enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration and receiving care at the medical center in Beckley will be contacted in the upcoming weeks with the option to transfer care to the new location.

A grand opening date for the spring will be announced soon.

Veterans who have questions about eligibility for Veterans Affairs healthcare can call 304-255-2121 and press option 4 to speak with an enrollment specialist.