Princeton U.S. Cellular Store hosting holiday Customer Appreciation Celebration

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 25, 2019, 08:15 am

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Happy holidays from U.S. Cellular! The Princeton store at 1010 Oakvale Drive  is hosting a holiday-themed Customer Appreciation Celebration from Dec. 6 – Dec. 8.

During this time, everyone who visits the store will receive a free tumbler*, and customers can access a mobile prize game on their smartphone to spin to win prizes that include bill credits of up to $20 and accessory discounts of up to 20%.

“We are excited to show our appreciation for our customers this holiday season, and we encourage the entire community to visit our store for the celebration,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South. “In addition, we want to ensure our customers have a great wireless experience year-round, so we invest in the latest network technology and offer plans that our customers can customize to fit their needs. When you choose U.S. Cellular this holiday season, you are choosing a wireless company that treats you fairly and always puts you first.”

The Customer Appreciation Celebration coincides with deals on the latest smartphones and holiday gifts. For more information, call and visit the store at: 1010 Oakvale Dr., Princeton, WV 24740, 304-487-3855.

*While supplies last. See uscellular.com for details.
In-Store Contests: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. See store for Official Rules.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

