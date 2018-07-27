Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Princeton Takes Control of Mercer Cup Series
SportsSports News

Princeton Takes Control of Mercer Cup Series

Matt Digby Jul 27, 2018

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays are one win away from claiming the 2018 Mercer Cup series after winning 8-2 over Bluefield Friday at Hunnicutt Field.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning, but the Rays responded with eight straight runs to claim sole possession of first place in the Appalachian League East Division.

Tony Pena batted 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double for the hosts, while Osmy Gregorio recorded two RBI. Bluefield was led by 3-for-4 hitting from Alejandro Kirk.

The Mercer Cup series continues this weekend in Princeton.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

