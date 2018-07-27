Princeton Takes Control of Mercer Cup Series

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays are one win away from claiming the 2018 Mercer Cup series after winning 8-2 over Bluefield Friday at Hunnicutt Field.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning, but the Rays responded with eight straight runs to claim sole possession of first place in the Appalachian League East Division.

Tony Pena batted 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double for the hosts, while Osmy Gregorio recorded two RBI. Bluefield was led by 3-for-4 hitting from Alejandro Kirk.

The Mercer Cup series continues this weekend in Princeton.