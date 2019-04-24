Princeton Store Raided By Authorities

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Police raided a local business after a search warrant was executed because items were misbranded and the distribution of marijuana.

Authorities searched Princeton Tobacco and Vape Outlet on Stafford Drive in Princeton. It was raided by authorities on April 23, 2019. According to investigators, the owners of the store violated FDA law for selling and distributing misbranded food products. The products at the focus of the investigation are said to contain CBD oil and are labeled as being THC-free, which were not the case. FDA drugs do not approve of the products sold.

Several undercover agents bought products on several different dates which contained THC in the amount greater than 0.3% by volume. THC is a schedule I controlled substance. Many of the products being sold at the store were misbranded. Some items were labeled as a dietary ingredient and listed CBD as one of two ingredients; however, CBD is not currently an approved dietary ingredient.

On December 20, 2019, President Trump signed into law the Agricultural Improvement Act, (also known as the Farm Bill). It stats that THC cannot be greater than 0.3% by weight. THC greater than 0.3% is classified as a controlled substance.

Investigators say that illegal activity of misbranded or adulterated products at this store violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Over 300 items were seized, along with receipts, financial records, and over 10,500 dollars in cash.