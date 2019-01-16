Princeton Senior High School Lock down lifted

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Earlier this morning there was a rumor going around that the students and faculty at Princeton Senior High School could be in danger.

The school released the following information:

“It has been rumored that the students and faculty at PSHS may be in harm’s way today at school. In association with the Princeton Police Department, we have been investigating any potential lead or concern and have found nothing to lead us to believe that any of the students or faculty are in any way in danger. We will continue to investigate and maintain our normal high level of safety so that the students of PSHS can learn at the highest level.”

“The precautionary walkthrough is complete, and the lockdown has been lifted.”