Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Princeton Senior High School Lock down lifted
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Princeton Senior High School Lock down lifted

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 16, 2019, 11:31 am

0
0

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Earlier this morning there was a rumor going around that the students and faculty at Princeton Senior High School could be in danger.

The school released the following information:

“It has been rumored that the students and faculty at PSHS may be in harm’s way today at school. In association with the Princeton Police Department, we have been investigating any potential lead or concern and have found nothing to lead us to believe that any of the students or faculty are in any way in danger. We will continue to investigate and maintain our normal high level of safety so that the students of PSHS can learn at the highest level.”

“The precautionary walkthrough is complete, and the lockdown has been lifted.”

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X