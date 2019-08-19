Princeton Renaissance Project Brings ‘Ghost Murals’ Back to Life

PRINCETON, W.Va (WOAY) – Those with the Princeton Renaissance Project have been hard at work for a little under a decade revitalizing Downtown Princeton.

Part of this effort includes painting new murals and repainting old ones or so-called “ghost murals.” County Commissioner and Community Connection Executive Director Greg Puckett has played a major role in this as he has painted about six. His latest that he finished Monday morning was the old Tomchin Furniture Warehouse sign. He added a fresh coat of paint to bring out the old design and incorporate new features.

“This one is all about, you know, changing the culture of the town and not only here but over in Bluewell and hopefully in Bluefield soon and some other places. It’s about that vision that we can transform,” Puckett said. “We just have to take the time to do it.”

Puckett has no plans on stopping anytime soon as he is already eyeing the Von Court Modern Apartments mural as an upcoming project.

Watch the full story above