Princeton receives a grant worth 22,000 dollars

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The community of Princeton recently received a $22,000 grant through FHLBank Pittsburgh’s Blueprint Communities® initiative, which helps local leaders create sustainable and thriving neighborhoods.

Princeton is using the grant to enhance area leadership, management and oversight capabilities to support the community’s five-year strategy for comprehensive community revitalization, by employing a program manager to oversee downtown development. The director is Lori McKinney, who is one of the founding members of Princeton Renaissance Project, and has been instrumental in the progress along with other team members. The team has been active in the Blueprint Communities program since 2013. McKinney says she is very excited about the progress being made downtown and is optimistic about the future; she says the Grassroots District is on track to hit maximum capacity within a year.

Two other West Virginia Blueprint Communities received similar grants: City of Bluefield Blueprint Community and Richwood Blueprint Community.

The West Virginia Blueprint Communities initiative and related grants are funded by FHLBank Pittsburgh and administered through the Pennsylvania Downtown Center to help revitalize West Virginia communities. For more information, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com/blueprint-communities or www.padowntown.org. FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.