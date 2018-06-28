Princeton Rays Fall to Pirates

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Early home runs set the tone for the Bristol Pirates, who won 12-5 over the Princeton Rays Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field to open a three-game series.

Jonah Davis hit solo home runs in both the first and third innings, with Chase Lambert & Mason Martin also going deep in the third. Princeton would get on the board with a Jordan Qsar RBI single in the bottom of the frame, but Bristol’s momentum continued with five runs in the fourth.

Wander Franco led the Rays (4-5) with three RBI, including a two-run home run. Qsar would bat 2-5.

The Bluefield Blue Jays, meanwhile, remain undefeated on the road after a 4-2 win Thursday at Greeneville. DJ Neal batted 2-5 with two RBI for the Blue Jays (7-2), who maintain the lead in the Appalachian League’s East Division.