Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Princeton Rays Fall to Pirates
SportsSports News

Princeton Rays Fall to Pirates

Matt DigbyBy Jun 28, 2018, 23:59 pm

38
0

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Early home runs set the tone for the Bristol Pirates, who won 12-5 over the Princeton Rays Thursday night at Hunnicutt Field to open a three-game series.

Jonah Davis hit solo home runs in both the first and third innings, with Chase Lambert & Mason Martin also going deep in the third. Princeton would get on the board with a Jordan Qsar RBI single in the bottom of the frame, but Bristol’s momentum continued with five runs in the fourth.

Wander Franco led the Rays (4-5) with three RBI, including a two-run home run. Qsar would bat 2-5.

The Bluefield Blue Jays, meanwhile, remain undefeated on the road after a 4-2 win Thursday at Greeneville. DJ Neal batted 2-5 with two RBI for the Blue Jays (7-2), who maintain the lead in the Appalachian League’s East Division.

Previous PostPrinceton Holds 7-on-7 Scrimmage
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives