Princeton Rays Complete Sweep of Mets

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – One week after being swept in Tennessee, the Princeton Rays defeated the Kingsport Mets 7-1 to take a three-game sweep of their own.

Luis Leon and Jake Guenther each batted 3-5 with two RBI for the hosts, as Princeton scored once in the first inning and four in the second. The two pitchers, Jose Lopez and Eleardo Cabrera, combined for nine strikeouts, although Kingsport would end the shutout bid with a run in the sixth inning. Princeton stays home this weekend for a series with the Greeneville Reds.

Also in the Appalachian League, Bluefield and Burlington went to extra innings, with the Royals winning 13-12 in 11 to take all three games of that series. Spencer Horwitz batted 3-5 with four RBI for the Blue Jays, who return home this weekend to host Elizabethton.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners have won back-to-back games over Chillicothe with a 7-5 victory Friday. As has been the case in all their meetings this week, a big inning in the early stages proved to be the difference, as the Miners put five runs on the board in the third. Michael Pineiro batted 1-5 for the Miners with two RBI; the Miners and Paints finish their five-game series Saturday.