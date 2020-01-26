Princeton Police Officer running for Summers County Sheriff

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Justin Faris is looking to become Summers County’s next sheriff.

Faris’s career in law enforcement started back in 2007 as he joined the U.S. Army to be a military police officer.

For the past eight years, he’s been with the Princeton Police Department.

During his time there, he has worked on drug task forces and the current epidemic is what is fueling his run as he wants to see more drug users go to treatment facilities rather than prison.

“I’ve seen what it is doing to people, the drug epidemic. And I know that I can bring more to the table than anybody else that’s currently running for the position of sheriff to Summers County,” Faris said. “My expertise, my drive, my dedication to the job. I know that I can really help the people of Summers County on the drug epidemic side.”

Faris also wants to see police officers out in the community more as he has seen successful outcomes with Princeton’s department.

He is the only Republican currently running for the office and is taking a strong stance in support of the Second Amendment saying he would resign if ever asked to take someone’s guns away.