Princeton Police Need Your Help Locating A Missing Teen

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 10, 2019, 18:19 pm

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police need the public’s help in locating a missing female.

Sydney Hanes left Princeton Senior High School at approximately 3:30 pm on today’s date 4/10/19. Sydney was supposed to meet her mother a short time later but failed to show up. Her vehicle has since been recovered at Kroger off of Stafford Drive in Princeton. If you have any information that could help our efforts, please call 911.

Sydney Hanes
18 years old
5’7” Height
200 lbs. Weight
Dark brown hair
Last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and tennis shoes.

