Princeton Police Make Drug Arrest

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- The Princeton City Police Department made a drug arrest yesterday after responding to a breaking and entering.

On 08/05/2019 at approximately 0048 hours, Ptlm. R.S. Dyson responded to 308 Kee Street, apartment A in Princeton, Mercer County, WV., in reference to a possible Breaking and Entering complaint. Upon arrival, Ptlm. Dyson observed a white in color Volkswagen Jetta, occupied by Jerry Cecil parked in front of the residence. During the course of the investigation and information gathered, Cecil was asked to step out of the vehicle. For officer safety purposes, a protective pat-down was conducted on Mr. Cecil. The following items were located on Mr. Cecil’s person: (4) un-prescribed alprazolam pills, 11 grams of marijuana, 13 grams of heroin, 6 grams of crystal methamphetamine, (3) scales commonly used for weighing and distributing illegal narcotics, and several other drug paraphernalia items which included plastic baggies commonly used for packaging narcotics. Also located was $431.00 in small denominations of $20, $5, and $1 in US Currency. At that time Mr. Cecil was placed under arrest and charged with (4) counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute To-Wit Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and Alprazolam.