Princeton Police Investigating A Shooting At First Community Bank

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 25, 2018, 14:15 pm

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at First Community Bank earlier this morning.

Earlier today, an individual entered the lobby of the Stafford Commons branch of First Community Bank in Princeton, WV. The individual appears to have inflicted a gunshot wound upon himself. Emergency services personnel were called, and the branch was secured. No customer, employee or other person was injured or involved in the incident, nor is there any indication that the individual intended to commit a robbery or other crime.

The branch is now closed and will remain closed for the rest of the day.  Customers are encouraged to use our Princeton Crossing branch at 1102 Oakvale Road, Princeton, (beside Lowes). The Stafford Commons branch is expected to reopen tomorrow.

Tyler Barker

