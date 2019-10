PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Police Department is having a gun raffle for their K-9 program.

Tickets can be purchased at the Princeton Police Department located at 100 Courthouse Road in Princeton, WV.

Tickets are 5 dollars a piece or 5 for 20 dollars.

Only 300 tickets will be sold. The winner will be drawn on November 30, 2019, or when all tickets have been purchased.