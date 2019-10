PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Police Department is looking to hire an officer.

Application packets are available at the Princeton Municipal Building, 800 Bee Street, Princeton, WV Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by calling 304-487-5093.

Applications must be returned to the Princeton Municipal Building by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8th, 2019.

Certified Officers, after satisfying Civil Service requirements, will receive a $1,200 sign-on bonus.