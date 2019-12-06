Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Princeton Police collect donations for Christmas With A Cop
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Princeton Police collect donations for Christmas With A Cop

Anna SaundersBy Dec 05, 2019, 20:17 pm

30
0

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police will be having their second annual Christmas With A Cop on December 18th.

Officers were out on Stafford and Ingleside collecting money for this on Thursday.

They have collected wish lists from local students in need, and then they will get to come to Coal Country Kandies where they will enjoy a meal and open presents provided by the police department. 

“If we can affect one child positively through this, it’s worth everything we do. You know, some of the conditions that some kids live in, that’s why we do what we do,” Lt. Jeremy Halsey said. “We want to help. We see it and it’s just something that’s good for us, it’s good for the community and great for the kids.”

Officers were out from 9 a.m. to around 2 p.m. and said they had great support from the community. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X