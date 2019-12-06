Princeton Police collect donations for Christmas With A Cop

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police will be having their second annual Christmas With A Cop on December 18th.

Officers were out on Stafford and Ingleside collecting money for this on Thursday.

They have collected wish lists from local students in need, and then they will get to come to Coal Country Kandies where they will enjoy a meal and open presents provided by the police department.

“If we can affect one child positively through this, it’s worth everything we do. You know, some of the conditions that some kids live in, that’s why we do what we do,” Lt. Jeremy Halsey said. “We want to help. We see it and it’s just something that’s good for us, it’s good for the community and great for the kids.”

Officers were out from 9 a.m. to around 2 p.m. and said they had great support from the community.