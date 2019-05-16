Princeton Police Catch Drug Suspect In the Act

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY)- Police in Princeton make an arrest after reportedly catching the suspect engaging in a drug transaction.

According to the Princeton Police Dept., the incident happened Wednesday, evening when officers observed what appeared to be a ‘hand-to-hand’ drug transaction occur in the area of Sheetz off of Courthouse Road in Princeton.

Officer’s later had enough probable cause to pull the suspect identified as Travis Baker over. Baker wouldn’t let officers search his car.

With the assistance of a K-9, officers were able to get probable cause to search the car. While searching the car 56 grams of marijuana was discovered in a secret compartment. Also seized was over $1,200.

Baker is now charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.