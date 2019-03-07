Princeton Police arrest man during undercover prostitution sting

PRINCETON (WOAY)- Police have arrested a man while conducting an undercover prostitution sting.

The Princeton Police Department and Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force were conducting an undercover prostitution sting Wednesday, when a man, Robert Thayer, tried to flee the scene and enter a vehicle.

Police ordered Thayer several times to exit the vehicle but he refused. Police then removed him from the vehicle and realized he was sitting on top of a .40 cal handgun. Officers also located 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine along with black tar heroin and several scales. Thayer was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and felon in possession of a firearm.

