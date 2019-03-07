Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Princeton Police arrest man during undercover prostitution sting
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Princeton Police arrest man during undercover prostitution sting

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 06, 2019, 22:21 pm

0
0

PRINCETON (WOAY)- Police have arrested a man while conducting an undercover prostitution sting.

The Princeton Police Department and Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force were conducting an undercover prostitution sting Wednesday, when a man, Robert Thayer, tried to flee the scene and enter a vehicle.

Police ordered Thayer several times to exit the vehicle but he refused. Police then removed him from the vehicle and realized he was sitting on top of a .40 cal handgun. Officers also located 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine along with black tar heroin and several scales. Thayer was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and felon in possession of a firearm.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X