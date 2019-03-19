Princeton Middle School Receives Grant to Tour College

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Education Alliance awarded grants to 25 middle schools to send students on college tours.

Princeton Middle School seventh grade class will visit Concord University on Wednesday. The grants are part of a statewide effort to get kids thinking about college sooner.

Education leaders are aiming to double the number of West Virginia residents with certificates or degrees by the year 2030.

“Someone who has a bachelors degree will earn a million dollars more over their lifetime than someone who just graduated from high school,” said Courtney Gracon, a college and career readiness facilitator. “With an associates degree, they can earn half a million more than if they just graduate from high school. We want them to have a good quality of life, good health care going all the way down the road.”

According to Lumina, only 34.7 percent of West Virginians between 25 and 64 held at least a certificate as of fall 2017.