Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Princeton Middle School Awarded ‘Save The Music Foundation’ Grant
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Princeton Middle School Awarded ‘Save The Music Foundation’ Grant

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 16, 2019, 17:32 pm

25
0

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WOAY)- Schools all around the region have been awarded grants by the Save The Music Foundation.

VH1 Senior Director of Programs and Policy for Save The Music Foundation Chiho Feindler presented the grant for Princeton Middle School this afternoon. The band department received new instruments and new music stands as a part of this grant.

“We believe that a music education along with an arts education creates the whole child. Everything is important, but the students need a passion to come to school and we believe that music and arts can be. For some kids it could be sports. It’s just so important,” says Feindler.

Save The Music Foundation has placed close to four million dollars worth of new musical instruments and books in all 55 counties of West Virginia.

Previous PostWest Virginia's First Lady Joins National Foundation to Give Middle School Band New Instruments
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X