Princeton Middle School Awarded ‘Save The Music Foundation’ Grant

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WOAY)- Schools all around the region have been awarded grants by the Save The Music Foundation.

VH1 Senior Director of Programs and Policy for Save The Music Foundation Chiho Feindler presented the grant for Princeton Middle School this afternoon. The band department received new instruments and new music stands as a part of this grant.

“We believe that a music education along with an arts education creates the whole child. Everything is important, but the students need a passion to come to school and we believe that music and arts can be. For some kids it could be sports. It’s just so important,” says Feindler.

Save The Music Foundation has placed close to four million dollars worth of new musical instruments and books in all 55 counties of West Virginia.