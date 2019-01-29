Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Princeton Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Crimes

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 29, 2019, 11:30 am

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced today that a Princeton man was sentenced to 108 months in prison for federal drug crimes.

Jerome Jones, 54, previously pled guilty to seven counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine base, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base, and one count of distribution of cocaine.  The case was investigated by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the West Virginia State Police. 

“Nine years.  Nine years,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.  “Attacking the drug epidemic is one of our top priorities and Jones now gets to spend much of the rest of his productive life behind bars.  My office has been incredibly effective putting drug dealers and drug thugs behind bars and we won’t stop until they stop.”

Jones admitted that between May 18, 2016, and November 13, 2017, he sold quantities of cocaine and cocaine base to a confidential informant who was working with police.  He further admitted that law enforcement authorities served search warrants at his residence on June 1, 2016, and on December 20, 2017, and seized quantities of cocaine and cocaine base.

