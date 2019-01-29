Princeton Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Crimes

Jerome Jones, 54, previously pled guilty to seven counts of distribution of a quantity of cocaine base, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base, and one count of distribution of cocaine. The case was investigated by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the West Virginia State Police.

“Nine years. Nine years,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Attacking the drug epidemic is one of our top priorities and Jones now gets to spend much of the rest of his productive life behind bars. My office has been incredibly effective putting drug dealers and drug thugs behind bars and we won’t stop until they stop.”