Princeton Man Graduates Military Training In Texas

By Jan 22, 2019

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph D. Farley graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Farley is the son of Angela and Fred Farley of Princeton, West Virginia.

He is a 2018 graduate of Pikeview High School, Princeton.

Tyler Barker

