Princeton Man Arrested For Trying To Sexually Abuse A Young Boy

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A Mercer County man is in jail after he tried to sexually abuse a young boy.

Brad Allen Stevens, 51, of Princeton tried to proposition a young boy for sexual acts. Stevens invited the young boy into the bedroom to watch porn, the boy refused and went to another bedroom. Stevens tried touching the boy inappropriately.

Stevens wrote a note asking the boy to perform sexual acts for 50 dollars.

The boy told his mom and she called p0lice.

Stevens is charged with attempted to commit sexual assault 3rd degree, sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child, distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter, use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, and attempt to commit prostitution.

He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,00o dollar cash only bond.