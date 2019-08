PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Police arrest a man on drug charges

On Monday, August 19, 2019, officers with the Princeton Police Department and officers with the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Drug Task Force responded to 1013 Christie Avenue in Princeton. The target in the investigation was Lerone Donaldson, 29, of Princeton. Donaldson was arrested for three counts of delivery of cocaine.

Donaldson was then processed per departmental regulation and taken for arraignment.