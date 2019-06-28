Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Princeton Hosts Seven-on-Seven Scrimmage

Matt DigbyBy Jun 28, 2019, 00:15 am

9
0

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – As the three-week summer practice period comes to a close, various teams are continuing hold practices and scrimmages that will help develop good habits ahead of the start of preseason.

Princeton football hosted a seven-on-seven scrimmage Thursday, welcoming Montcalm, Mount View, Summers County, and Wyoming East to Hunnicutt Stadium.

Tigers head coach Chris Pedigo says it provides an opportunity for his team to face players from other schools, and a chance for an early look at how certain plays might unfold in certain game situations.

Wyoming East’s Larry Thompson says there are both positives and negatives to taking part in scrimmages or a team holding practice by itself, and he is impressed with how the Warriors have prepared over the last three weeks.

