Princeton hospital to replace 12-hundred computer hard drives after cyber attack

Scott PickeyBy Jun 30, 2017, 11:17 am

PRINCETON, WV (BY: CARRIE HODOUSEK, WV METRONEWS) — The Princeton Community Hospital in Mercer County will have to replace nearly 1,200 hard drives on computers that were hacked earlier this week.

“As a precaution to prevent any potential computer reinfection, the hospital is rebuilding its entire computer network from scratch,” said Rose Morgan, vice president of patient care services at the hospital.

The world-wide ransomware attack occurred at the hospital Tuesday. Hospitals workers turned on their computers and were greeted with a message that read, in part, “If you see this text, then your files are no longer accessible, because they have been encrypted.”

