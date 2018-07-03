Princeton Hospital Announces July Community Events

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton Community Hospital announces July community events; which include, child birth, breastfeeding, and diabetic classes.

Childbirth Classes – There will be a series of 4 childbirth classes offered FREE to the public on July 10, 17, 24 & 31,2018 from 6PM-830PM. These classes will be held at Princeton Community Hospital on the first floor of the main hospital in Education Classroom #3. To register, please call (304) 487-7074.

Breastfeeding Class – There will be a breastfeeding class offered FREE to the public on July 12, 2018 from 6PM-8PM. This class will be held at Princeton Community Hospital on the first floor of the main hospital in Education Classroom #3. To register, please call (304) 487-7074.

Diabetic Support Group – The Diabetic Support Group will meet on July 19, 2018 at 6PM at Princeton Community Hospital, first floor of the main hospital, l in Education Classroom #3. Registration is not required. If you would like further information, please contact support group leader Constance Saunders, RN, at 304-487-7642.

Our New Normal Support Group – A NEW Support Group to provide hope and support for patients and families of children with special needs. The Support Group will meet on the third Tuesday of every month (July 17) at 6PM at Princeton Community Hospital, first floor of the main hospital, in Education Classroom 1+2. For more information, please contact group leader Lori Kinney at 304-308-5151.