Princeton High School Placed On Lockdown, Students Relocated After Threat

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Princeton High School has been placed on lockdown and students have been relocated after a threat was received.

Mercer County Schools released the following statement: “A threat was received at Princeton Senior High School. Students have been relocated to a safe location. Students will not be dismissed until the situation is cleared by law enforcement. Parents are requested to not come to PSHS until the situation is resolved. The administration is working closely with law enforcement agencies to resolve the issue. We will keep everyone apprised.”

“Parents may begin picking students up from the Chuck Mathena Center at 3:20. Students who drive to school will not be able to pick up their cars from the school until the building has been cleared by law enforcement and the fire department. Updates will be posted on Facebook once the building has been cleared.”

