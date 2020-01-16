Princeton Among Winners on Wednesday

WOAY – Check out highlights from the girls basketball matchup between PikeView and Princeton, along with PikeView’s boys basketball game against Man!
Both games would see the lead go back and forth in the opening half; in the girls’ game Princeton would go on to win 50-43 behind key baskets from multiple players. The boys’ game saw Man take an early lead after one, with the Hillbillies going on to win 63-59. The full area scoreboard is below.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Princeton 50, PikeView 43
Summers County 110, Meadow Bridge 21
Sherman 50, Independence 44
Westside 56, Shady Spring 40
Bluefield 55, Graham 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Man 63, PikeView 59
Woodrow Wilson 82, Riverside 51
Oak Hill 67, Nicholas County 57
Mount View 56, Tazewell 43
COLLEGE WOMEN
Oklahoma 73, West Virginia 49
Concord 65, West Virginia Wesleyan 64
COLLEGE MEN
West Virginia Wesleyan 83, Concord 80 (OT)
Montreat 99, Bluefield College 92