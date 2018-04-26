Prince Harry Names Brother William As Best Man For His Wedding To Meghan Markle

(ABC NEWS)- More happy news has been announced for Prince William, who welcomed his third child with Princess Kate Monday.

William, 35, has been asked by his brother, Prince Harry, 33, to be best man at his upcoming wedding to Meghan Markle.

“The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Harry stood by William’s side when William wed Princess Kate in 2011.

