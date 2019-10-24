BREAKING NEWS
Price, Players Keeping a Positive Attitude

Matt Digby Oct 24, 2019

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head football coach Paul Price ahead of the Mountain Lions’ road game at Urbana this weekend.

Although the Mountain Lions are still looking for their first win of 2019, both Price and the team are keeping a positive attitude as they know they have something to gain from each of their remaining four contests. Price noted linebacker Dwain Porterfield, and wide receivers Brandon Plyler and Tywan Pearce among those who have continued to step up as leaders, both in practice and in games.

Concord now prepares for a matchup with a Blue Knights that brings a balanced offense into games; Urbana has won the last three meetings with the Mountain Lions.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

