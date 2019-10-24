Price, Players Keeping a Positive Attitude

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord head football coach Paul Price ahead of the Mountain Lions’ road game at Urbana this weekend.
Although the Mountain Lions are still looking for their first win of 2019, both Price and the team are keeping a positive attitude as they know they have something to gain from each of their remaining four contests. Price noted linebacker Dwain Porterfield, and wide receivers Brandon Plyler and Tywan Pearce among those who have continued to step up as leaders, both in practice and in games.
Concord now prepares for a matchup with a Blue Knights that brings a balanced offense into games; Urbana has won the last three meetings with the Mountain Lions.