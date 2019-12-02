Preventing frozen pipes during the cold weather

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Plumbers are busier than usual fixing frozen and burst pipes across West Virginia during this time of the year.

Simple advice could prevent you from a big expensive mess. Jerry Smalls with Mountaineer Plumbers says before the weather hits freezing temperatures to be mindful of your outside pipes.

“Tip number one, unhook your water holes and store your holes after you drain them. Number two, you should insulate your pipes for a couple hundred dollars and you could save yourself thousands of dollars. Number three, leaving your faucet on and running. Tip number four, leave your cabinets doors open so that the heat can penetrate the walls and the heat will allow your pipes to stay warm and keep them from freezing,” said Plumber, Jerry Smalls.

In case of a plumbing emergency Mountaineer Plumbers are opened 24/7.