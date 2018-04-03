Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Pretrial Hearings for Men Accused of Beating Wyoming Co. Man Held This Week

Rachel AyersBy Apr 03, 2018, 15:11 pm

WYOMING COUNTY– The men accused of beating a man and holding him against his will in Wyoming County in March are going in front of a judge this week.

Hunter Lusk had his pretrial hearing on Monday. The judge found that there was enough probable cause for the conspiracy to commit malicious wounding charge, but not enough for the kidnapping charge. Prosecutor say they plan to file more charges before Lusk’s case goes to trial.

Alex Hamrick had his pretrial hearing on Tuesday. The judge found that there was enough probable cause for both the conspiracy to commit unlawful wounding charge and accessory after the fact.

Aaron Irick will have his pretrial hearing on Wednesday, followed by Joshua Allen on Thursday and Dalton Watts on Friday.

