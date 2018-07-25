Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch National News President Trump’s Hollywood Star Vandalized
National NewsNewsWatchPolitics

President Trump’s Hollywood Star Vandalized

Rachel AyersBy Jul 25, 2018, 21:14 pm

10
0

CALIFORNIA– A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickax to destroy President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning.

According to witnesses, a man removed the pickax from a guitar case about 3 a.m. and began swinging it at the star on Hollywood Boulevard, located in front of the Hollywood & Highland center.

The suspect surrendered to Beverly Hills police at about 4:30 a.m. His identity was not disclosed.

In November 2016, days before the presidential election, Trump’s star was similarly vandalized by a man dressed as a construction worker who used a sledgehammer and pickax. That man said he was protesting Trump’s treatment of women.

The motive for Wednesday’s incident is unknown.

Previous PostExit Closed During I-77 Construction
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives