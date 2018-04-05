President Trump Visits The Mountain State For The Fourth Time Since Being In Office

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY)- Chanting and cheers filled the White Sulpher Springs Civic Center as President Donald Trump made his fourth visit to the Mountain State.

While President Trump has visited West Virginia in the past for business purposes, Thursday’s round table brought together legislators, companies and families to discuss tax reform and how it has helped West Virginia.

“In West Virginia, you have some incredible people who want to borrow money and couldn’t borrow money to start a business or anything,” said President Donald Trump.

One family shared how tax reform has made a difference in their lives.

“We were able to calculate how much we were able to save and we had to actually professionally calculate it and it came out to $2,417. We were able to take that money and invest it into our home,” said Jessica and Tony Hodge who benefited from the tax reform.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito shared how special it was to have the President back in the Mountain State.

“It’s great to have the President here. It’s great to talk about the tax bill. We heard West Virginians from all different jobs in parts of the state talk about the real effect,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Additionally, Congressman Evan Jenkins shared information on issues that he and President Trump are working on together.

“ We need to get people back to work. A good job solves a lot of problems. Let’s take care of our babies. Let’s take care of our children. Let’s get West Virginia moving again and we’re doing that with President Trump and we’re working with him every step of the way,” said Congressman Evan Jenkins.

The roundtable highlighted the importance of tax reform and how President Trump is helping to make a positive difference in the lives of West Virginians. He is already planning his next trip back to the Mountain State.

