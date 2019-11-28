Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News President Trump tweets picture of himself as ‘Rocky’
National NewsNewsWatchPolitical NewsTop Stories

President Trump tweets picture of himself as ‘Rocky’

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 27, 2019, 21:58 pm

2
0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGO) — Social media is confused by President Donald Trump’s unusual tweet.

The image shows the president in a boxing ring, without a shirt, wearing a gold belt.

The president’s face is superimposed over Rocky Balboa’s face from the movie Rocky.

President Trump tweeted the message on Wednesday, leaving many on social asking: what does this mean?

One person tweeted, “is this real life?”

“Best tweet ever. Liberal heads are exploding everywhere. I love it,” tweeted another user.

“Donald please I just got my wife back!,” wrote another person.

Other comments include:

“Is this doctored?”

“I’m embarrassed at how hard this stuff makes me laugh.”

“This is your best tweet yet.”

“Should have put a warning on this #iwasntReady”.

President Trump didn’t tweet an explanation along with the photo, leaving many to speculate.

“Is this…is this really how you see yourself lmaoooo,” read another tweet.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X