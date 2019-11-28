President Trump tweets picture of himself as ‘Rocky’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGO) — Social media is confused by President Donald Trump’s unusual tweet.
The image shows the president in a boxing ring, without a shirt, wearing a gold belt.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2019
The president’s face is superimposed over Rocky Balboa’s face from the movie Rocky.
President Trump tweeted the message on Wednesday, leaving many on social asking: what does this mean?
One person tweeted, “is this real life?”
“Best tweet ever. Liberal heads are exploding everywhere. I love it,” tweeted another user.
“Donald please I just got my wife back!,” wrote another person.
Other comments include:
“Is this doctored?”
“I’m embarrassed at how hard this stuff makes me laugh.”
“This is your best tweet yet.”
“Should have put a warning on this #iwasntReady”.
President Trump didn’t tweet an explanation along with the photo, leaving many to speculate.
“Is this…is this really how you see yourself lmaoooo,” read another tweet.