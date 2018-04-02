President Trump to Hold Roundtable Event in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY– President Donald Trump will be making his fourth visit to the mountain state since taking office on Thursday.

The president will be holding a roundtable event in Greenbrier County on Thursday April 5. Representative Evan Jenkins has been invited to the event and will be in attendance.

Jenkins says President Trump’s visit will highlight his work to create jobs and opportunities for West Virginians and all Americans.

More details on this event are forthcoming. Stick with Newswatch online and on-air for updates.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

